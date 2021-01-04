El equipo ideal de 'L'Équipe del 2020. (Foto: AFP)
Manuel Neuer (Bayern Múnich). (Foto: AFP)
Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool). (Foto: AFP)
Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool). (Foto: AFP)
Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid). (Foto: AFP)
Alphonso Davies (Bayern Múnich). (Foto: AFP)
Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Múnich). (Foto: AFP)
Thiago Alcántara (Bayern Múnich / Liverpool). (Foto: AFP)
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City). (Foto: AFP)
Neymar (PSG). (Foto: AFP)
Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Múnich). (Foto: AFP)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus). (Foto: AFP)
