Este martes 10 de enero se llevarán a cabo los Golden Globes 2023. Esta premiación reconoce a las películas y series del año que acaba de culminar. El esperado evento será transmitido EN VIVO y estará disponible en varios países del mundo.

¿Dónde ver EN VIVO los Golden Globes 2023?

La premiación será transmitida a través de la señal de TNT para toda Latinoamérica. En Movistar, TNT es el canal 102 y con Claro es el canal 22. En DirecTV, TNT se puede ver en el canal 502.

¿A qué hora se realizarán los Golden Globes 2023?

Perú, Colombia y Ecuador: 20:00 horas.

Argentina, Chile y Uruguay: 22:00 horas.

Centroamérica: 19:00 horas.

España: 02:00 horas del miércoles 11 de enero

Lista de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2023

CINE

Mejor película- Drama

- Avatar: The way of water (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

- Elvis (Warner Bros)

- The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)

- TÁR (Focus Features)

- Top gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)

Mejor interpretación para una actriz en una película- Drama

- Cate Blanchett- TÁR

- Olivia Colman- Empire of light

- Viola Davis- The woman king

- Ana de Armas- Blonde

- Michelle Williams- The Fabelmans

Mejor interpretación para un actor en una película- Drama- Austin Butler- Elvis

- Brendan Fraser- The Whale

- Hugh Jackman- The Son

- Bill Nighy- Living

- Jeremy Pope- The inspection

Mejor película en lengua no inglesa

- All Quiet on the Western Front- Argentina, 1985- Close- Decision to Leave- RRR

Mejor película- musical o comedia

- Babylon (Paramount Pictures)

- The Banshees of Insherin (Searchlight Pictures)

- Everything everywhere all at once (A24)

- Glass onion: A Knives out mystery (Netflix)

- Triangle of sadness (Neon)

Mejor interpretación para una actriz en una película- Musical o Comedia

Lesley Manville- Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

Margot Robbie- Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy- The Menu

Emma Thompson- Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh- Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mejor interpretación para un actor en una película- Musical o Comedia

Diego Calva- Babylon

Daniel Craig- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver- White Noise

Colin Farrell- The Banshees Of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes- The Menu

Mejor película animada

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix)

Inu-Oh (Gkids)

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On (A24)

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish (Universal Pictures)

Turning Red (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Mejor interpretación para una actriz de reparto en cualquier película

Angela Bassett- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon- The Banshees Of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis- Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dolly De Leon- Triangle Of Sadness

Carey Mulligan- She Said

Mejor interpretación de un actor de reparto en cualquier película

Brendan Gleeson- The Banshees Of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan- The Banshees Of Inisherin

Brad Pitt- Babylon

Ke Huy Quan- Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne- The Good Nurse

Mejor director de película

James Cameron- Avatar: The Way Of Water

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert- Everything Everywhere All At Once

Baz Luhrmann- Elvis

Martin Mcdonagh- The Banshees Of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg- The Fabelmans

Mejor guion de película

Todd Field- TÁR

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert- Everything Everywhere All At Once

Martin Mcdonagh- The Banshees Of Inisherin

Sarah Polley- Women Talking

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner - The Fabelmans

Mejor banda sonora original para película

Carter Burwell The Banshees Of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz Babylon

John Williams The Fabelmans

Mejor canción original de una película

“Carolina” — Where The Crawdads Sing/ Music By: Taylor Swift / Lyrics By: Taylor Swift

“Ciao Papa” — Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio/ Music By: Alexandre Desplat/ Lyrics By: Roeban Katz, Guillermo Del Toro

“Hold My Hand” — Top Gun: Maverick/ Music By: Lady Gaga, Bloodpop, Benjamin Rice/ Lyrics By: Lady Gaga, Bloodpop

“Lift Me Up” — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever / Music By: Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson / Lyrics By: Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson

“Naatu Naatu” — Rrrr/ Music By: M.M. Keeravani/ Lyrics By: Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor serie de televisión- Drama

Better Call Saul Amc+/Amc

The Crown Netflix

House Of The Dragon Hbo Max

Ozark Netflix

Severance Apple Tv+

Mejor actor en una serie limitada, antología o película para televisión

- Taron Egerton - Black Bird- Colin Firth - The Staircase- Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven- Evan Peters - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story- Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy

Mejor actor de reparto para una serie limitada o película para televisión

- F. Murray Abraham - The White Lotus- Domhnall Gleeson - The Patient- Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird- Richard Jenkins - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story- Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy

Mejor actor de televisión- Serie musical o comedia

- Donald Glover - Atlanta- Bill Hader - Barry- Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building- Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Mejor serie musical o comedia

- Abbott Elementary- The Bear- Hacks- Only Murders in the Building- Wednesday

Mejor actriz en una serie limitada, antología o película para televisión

- Jessica Chastain - George & Tammy- Julia Garner - Inventing Anna- Lily James - Pam & Tommy- Julia Roberts - Gaslit- Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitado o pelicula de televisión

- Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus- Claire Danes - Fleishman Is in Trouble- Daisy Edgar-Jones - Under the Banner of Heaven- Niecy Nash - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story- Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus

Mejor interpretación para una actriz en una serie de televisión- Drama

Emma D’arcy House Of The Dragon

Laura Linney Ozark

Imelda Staunton The Crown

Hilary Swank Alaska Daily

Zendaya Euphoria

Mejor interpretación para un actor en una serie de televisión- Drama

Jeff Bridges The Old Man

Kevin Costner Yellowstone

Diego Luna Andor

Bob Odenkirk Better Call Saul

Adam Scott Severance

Mejor interpretación para una actriz en una serie de televisión- Musical o Comedia

Quinta Brunson Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez Only Murders In The Building

Jenna Ortega Wednesday

Jean Smart Hacks

Mejor serie limitada de televisión, antología o película para televisión

Black Bird Apple Tv+

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Netflix

The Dropout Hulu

Pam & Tommy Hulu

The White Lotus Hbo Max

Mejor interpretación para una actriz de reparto en una serie comedia musical o drama de televisión

Elizabeth Debicki The Crown

Hannah Einbinder Hacks

Julia Garner Ozark

Janelle James Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph Abbott Elementary

Mejor interpretación para un actor de reparto en una serie comedia musical o drama de televisión

John Lithgow The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce The Crown

John Turturro Severance

Tyler James Williams Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler Barry



