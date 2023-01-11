Conoce todos los detalles sobre los Globos de Oro 2023.
Conoce todos los detalles sobre los Globos de Oro 2023.

Este martes 10 de enero se llevarán a cabo los Golden Globes 2023. Esta premiación reconoce a las películas y series del año que acaba de culminar. El esperado evento será transmitido EN VIVO y estará disponible en varios países del mundo.

MIRA: Bizarrap confirmó su Music Session con Shakira: Filtran parte de la letra contra Piqué (VIDEO)

¿Dónde ver EN VIVO los Golden Globes 2023?

La premiación será transmitida a través de la señal de TNT para toda Latinoamérica. En Movistar, TNT es el canal 102 y con Claro es el canal 22. En DirecTV, TNT se puede ver en el canal 502.

¿A qué hora se realizarán los Golden Globes 2023?

Perú, Colombia y Ecuador: 20:00 horas.

Argentina, Chile y Uruguay: 22:00 horas.

Centroamérica: 19:00 horas.

España: 02:00 horas del miércoles 11 de enero

Lista de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2023

CINE

Mejor película- Drama

- Avatar: The way of water (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

- Elvis (Warner Bros)

- The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)

- TÁR (Focus Features)

- Top gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)

Mejor interpretación para una actriz en una película- Drama

- Cate Blanchett- TÁR

- Olivia Colman- Empire of light

- Viola Davis- The woman king

- Ana de Armas- Blonde

- Michelle Williams- The Fabelmans

Mejor interpretación para un actor en una película- Drama- Austin Butler- Elvis

- Brendan Fraser- The Whale

- Hugh Jackman- The Son

- Bill Nighy- Living

- Jeremy Pope- The inspection

Mejor película en lengua no inglesa

- All Quiet on the Western Front- Argentina, 1985- Close- Decision to Leave- RRR

Mejor película- musical o comedia

- Babylon (Paramount Pictures)

- The Banshees of Insherin (Searchlight Pictures)

- Everything everywhere all at once (A24)

- Glass onion: A Knives out mystery (Netflix)

- Triangle of sadness (Neon)

Mejor interpretación para una actriz en una película- Musical o Comedia

  • Lesley Manville- Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris
  • Margot Robbie- Babylon
  • Anya Taylor-Joy- The Menu
  • Emma Thompson- Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
  • Michelle Yeoh- Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mejor interpretación para un actor en una película- Musical o Comedia

  • Diego Calva- Babylon
  • Daniel Craig- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Adam Driver- White Noise
  • Colin Farrell- The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Ralph Fiennes- The Menu

Mejor película animada

  • Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix)
  • Inu-Oh (Gkids)
  • Marcel The Shell With Shoes On (A24)
  • Puss In Boots: The Last Wish (Universal Pictures)
  • Turning Red (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Mejor interpretación para una actriz de reparto en cualquier película

  • Angela Bassett- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Kerry Condon- The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis- Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Dolly De Leon- Triangle Of Sadness
  • Carey Mulligan- She Said

Mejor interpretación de un actor de reparto en cualquier película

  • Brendan Gleeson- The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Barry Keoghan- The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Brad Pitt- Babylon
  • Ke Huy Quan- Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Eddie Redmayne- The Good Nurse

Mejor director de película

  • James Cameron- Avatar: The Way Of Water
  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert- Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Baz Luhrmann- Elvis
  • Martin Mcdonagh- The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Steven Spielberg- The Fabelmans

Mejor guion de película

  • Todd Field- TÁR
  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert- Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Martin Mcdonagh- The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Sarah Polley- Women Talking
  • Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner - The Fabelmans

Mejor banda sonora original para película

  • Carter Burwell The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Alexandre Desplat Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Hildur Guðnadóttir Women Talking
  • Justin Hurwitz Babylon
  • John Williams The Fabelmans

Mejor canción original de una película

  • “Carolina” — Where The Crawdads Sing/ Music By: Taylor Swift / Lyrics By: Taylor Swift
  • “Ciao Papa” — Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio/ Music By: Alexandre Desplat/ Lyrics By: Roeban Katz, Guillermo Del Toro
  • “Hold My Hand” — Top Gun: Maverick/ Music By: Lady Gaga, Bloodpop, Benjamin Rice/ Lyrics By: Lady Gaga, Bloodpop
  • “Lift Me Up” — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever / Music By: Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson / Lyrics By: Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson
  • “Naatu Naatu” — Rrrr/ Music By: M.M. Keeravani/ Lyrics By: Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor serie de televisión- Drama

  • Better Call Saul Amc+/Amc
  • The Crown Netflix
  • House Of The Dragon Hbo Max
  • Ozark Netflix
  • Severance Apple Tv+

Mejor actor en una serie limitada, antología o película para televisión

- Taron Egerton - Black Bird- Colin Firth - The Staircase- Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven- Evan Peters - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story- Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy

Mejor actor de reparto para una serie limitada o película para televisión

- F. Murray Abraham - The White Lotus- Domhnall Gleeson - The Patient- Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird- Richard Jenkins - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story- Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy

Mejor actor de televisión- Serie musical o comedia

- Donald Glover - Atlanta- Bill Hader - Barry- Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building- Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Mejor serie musical o comedia

- Abbott Elementary- The Bear- Hacks- Only Murders in the Building- Wednesday

Mejor actriz en una serie limitada, antología o película para televisión

- Jessica Chastain - George & Tammy- Julia Garner - Inventing Anna- Lily James - Pam & Tommy- Julia Roberts - Gaslit- Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitado o pelicula de televisión

- Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus- Claire Danes - Fleishman Is in Trouble- Daisy Edgar-Jones - Under the Banner of Heaven- Niecy Nash - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story- Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus

Mejor interpretación para una actriz en una serie de televisión- Drama

  • Emma D’arcy House Of The Dragon
  • Laura Linney Ozark
  • Imelda Staunton The Crown
  • Hilary Swank Alaska Daily
  • Zendaya Euphoria

Mejor interpretación para un actor en una serie de televisión- Drama

  • Jeff Bridges The Old Man
  • Kevin Costner Yellowstone
  • Diego Luna Andor
  • Bob Odenkirk Better Call Saul
  • Adam Scott Severance

Mejor interpretación para una actriz en una serie de televisión- Musical o Comedia

  • Quinta Brunson Abbott Elementary
  • Kaley Cuoco The Flight Attendant
  • Selena Gomez Only Murders In The Building
  • Jenna Ortega Wednesday
  • Jean Smart Hacks

Mejor serie limitada de televisión, antología o película para televisión

  • Black Bird Apple Tv+
  • Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Netflix
  • The Dropout Hulu
  • Pam & Tommy Hulu
  • The White Lotus Hbo Max

Mejor interpretación para una actriz de reparto en una serie comedia musical o drama de televisión

  • Elizabeth Debicki The Crown
  • Hannah Einbinder Hacks
  • Julia Garner Ozark
  • Janelle James Abbott Elementary
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph Abbott Elementary

Mejor interpretación para un actor de reparto en una serie comedia musical o drama de televisión

  • John Lithgow The Old Man
  • Jonathan Pryce The Crown
  • John Turturro Severance
  • Tyler James Williams Abbott Elementary
  • Henry Winkler Barry


TAGS RELACIONADOS