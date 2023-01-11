Este martes 10 de enero se llevarán a cabo los Golden Globes 2023. Esta premiación reconoce a las películas y series del año que acaba de culminar. El esperado evento será transmitido EN VIVO y estará disponible en varios países del mundo.
¿Dónde ver EN VIVO los Golden Globes 2023?
La premiación será transmitida a través de la señal de TNT para toda Latinoamérica. En Movistar, TNT es el canal 102 y con Claro es el canal 22. En DirecTV, TNT se puede ver en el canal 502.
¿A qué hora se realizarán los Golden Globes 2023?
Perú, Colombia y Ecuador: 20:00 horas.
Argentina, Chile y Uruguay: 22:00 horas.
Centroamérica: 19:00 horas.
España: 02:00 horas del miércoles 11 de enero
Lista de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2023
CINE
Mejor película- Drama
- Avatar: The way of water (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
- Elvis (Warner Bros)
- The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)
- TÁR (Focus Features)
- Top gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)
Mejor interpretación para una actriz en una película- Drama
- Cate Blanchett- TÁR
- Olivia Colman- Empire of light
- Viola Davis- The woman king
- Ana de Armas- Blonde
- Michelle Williams- The Fabelmans
Mejor interpretación para un actor en una película- Drama- Austin Butler- Elvis
- Brendan Fraser- The Whale
- Hugh Jackman- The Son
- Bill Nighy- Living
- Jeremy Pope- The inspection
Mejor película en lengua no inglesa
- All Quiet on the Western Front- Argentina, 1985- Close- Decision to Leave- RRR
Mejor película- musical o comedia
- Babylon (Paramount Pictures)
- The Banshees of Insherin (Searchlight Pictures)
- Everything everywhere all at once (A24)
- Glass onion: A Knives out mystery (Netflix)
- Triangle of sadness (Neon)
Mejor interpretación para una actriz en una película- Musical o Comedia
- Lesley Manville- Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris
- Margot Robbie- Babylon
- Anya Taylor-Joy- The Menu
- Emma Thompson- Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh- Everything Everywhere All At Once
Mejor interpretación para un actor en una película- Musical o Comedia
- Diego Calva- Babylon
- Daniel Craig- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Adam Driver- White Noise
- Colin Farrell- The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Ralph Fiennes- The Menu
Mejor película animada
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix)
- Inu-Oh (Gkids)
- Marcel The Shell With Shoes On (A24)
- Puss In Boots: The Last Wish (Universal Pictures)
- Turning Red (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Mejor interpretación para una actriz de reparto en cualquier película
- Angela Bassett- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Kerry Condon- The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Dolly De Leon- Triangle Of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan- She Said
Mejor interpretación de un actor de reparto en cualquier película
- Brendan Gleeson- The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan- The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt- Babylon
- Ke Huy Quan- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Eddie Redmayne- The Good Nurse
Mejor director de película
- James Cameron- Avatar: The Way Of Water
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Baz Luhrmann- Elvis
- Martin Mcdonagh- The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg- The Fabelmans
Mejor guion de película
- Todd Field- TÁR
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Martin Mcdonagh- The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Sarah Polley- Women Talking
- Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner - The Fabelmans
Mejor banda sonora original para película
- Carter Burwell The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Alexandre Desplat Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Hildur Guðnadóttir Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz Babylon
- John Williams The Fabelmans
Mejor canción original de una película
- “Carolina” — Where The Crawdads Sing/ Music By: Taylor Swift / Lyrics By: Taylor Swift
- “Ciao Papa” — Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio/ Music By: Alexandre Desplat/ Lyrics By: Roeban Katz, Guillermo Del Toro
- “Hold My Hand” — Top Gun: Maverick/ Music By: Lady Gaga, Bloodpop, Benjamin Rice/ Lyrics By: Lady Gaga, Bloodpop
- “Lift Me Up” — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever / Music By: Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson / Lyrics By: Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson
- “Naatu Naatu” — Rrrr/ Music By: M.M. Keeravani/ Lyrics By: Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj
TELEVISIÓN
Mejor serie de televisión- Drama
- Better Call Saul Amc+/Amc
- The Crown Netflix
- House Of The Dragon Hbo Max
- Ozark Netflix
- Severance Apple Tv+
Mejor actor en una serie limitada, antología o película para televisión
- Taron Egerton - Black Bird- Colin Firth - The Staircase- Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven- Evan Peters - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story- Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy
Mejor actor de reparto para una serie limitada o película para televisión
- F. Murray Abraham - The White Lotus- Domhnall Gleeson - The Patient- Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird- Richard Jenkins - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story- Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy
Mejor actor de televisión- Serie musical o comedia
- Donald Glover - Atlanta- Bill Hader - Barry- Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building- Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Mejor serie musical o comedia
- Abbott Elementary- The Bear- Hacks- Only Murders in the Building- Wednesday
Mejor actriz en una serie limitada, antología o película para televisión
- Jessica Chastain - George & Tammy- Julia Garner - Inventing Anna- Lily James - Pam & Tommy- Julia Roberts - Gaslit- Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitado o pelicula de televisión
- Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus- Claire Danes - Fleishman Is in Trouble- Daisy Edgar-Jones - Under the Banner of Heaven- Niecy Nash - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story- Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus
Mejor interpretación para una actriz en una serie de televisión- Drama
- Emma D’arcy House Of The Dragon
- Laura Linney Ozark
- Imelda Staunton The Crown
- Hilary Swank Alaska Daily
- Zendaya Euphoria
Mejor interpretación para un actor en una serie de televisión- Drama
- Jeff Bridges The Old Man
- Kevin Costner Yellowstone
- Diego Luna Andor
- Bob Odenkirk Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott Severance
Mejor interpretación para una actriz en una serie de televisión- Musical o Comedia
- Quinta Brunson Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco The Flight Attendant
- Selena Gomez Only Murders In The Building
- Jenna Ortega Wednesday
- Jean Smart Hacks
Mejor serie limitada de televisión, antología o película para televisión
- Black Bird Apple Tv+
- Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Netflix
- The Dropout Hulu
- Pam & Tommy Hulu
- The White Lotus Hbo Max
Mejor interpretación para una actriz de reparto en una serie comedia musical o drama de televisión
- Elizabeth Debicki The Crown
- Hannah Einbinder Hacks
- Julia Garner Ozark
- Janelle James Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph Abbott Elementary
Mejor interpretación para un actor de reparto en una serie comedia musical o drama de televisión
- John Lithgow The Old Man
- Jonathan Pryce The Crown
- John Turturro Severance
- Tyler James Williams Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler Barry