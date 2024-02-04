Hoy, domingo 4 de febrero se celebrará la fiesta a la música más esperada, los Premios Grammy 2024, la 66° edición de los reconocidos premios de la Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación de Estados Unidos que festeja el talento de los mejores compositores y artistas del último año.
Si no te quieres perder la ceremonia EN VIVO de la premiación más importante de la industria musical, sigue leyendo esta nota y entérate por dónde y a qué hora podrás ver los Grammys 2024.
¿Cómo ver los Grammys 2024 EN VIVO?
Hay dos maneras para disfrutar de los Grammys 2024 en directo. Puedes ver la transmisión en la televisión tradicional o, incluso, a través de plataformas de streaming.
El canal de televisión por cable TNT transmitirá la ceremonia en vivo, brindando a los espectadores de toda la región la oportunidad de disfrutar del evento desde la comodidad de sus hogares.
Para quienes prefieran el streaming, la ceremonia estará disponible en el catálogo de HBO Max, ofreciendo una opción accesible para aquellos que deseen ver el evento en dispositivos móviles, tabletas o computadoras.
¿A qué hora inicial los Grammys 2024?
En Perú, la ceremonia de los Grammys 2024 comenzará a las 8:00 p.m., y se anticipa que concluirá alrededor de las 11:30 p.m. No obstante, debido a la naturaleza de estos eventos, es posible que la duración se extienda más allá del horario programado.
- 7:00 p.m. en México y Centroamérica
- 8:00 p.m. en Perú, Ecuador, y Colombia
- 9:00 p.m. en Chile y Bolivia
- 10:00 p.m. en Argentina y Brasil
¿Dónde serán los Grammys 2024?
Los Grammys 2024 se llevarán a cabo en la Crypto.com Arena, anteriormente conocida como Staples Center, en Los Ángeles, California. Este icónico recinto será nuevamente el escenario de los premios, marcando la 21ª ocasión en que alberga el evento.
Cabe precisar que, el comediante Trevor Noah será el maestro de ceremonias del evento por cuarto año consecutivo, dando por sentado que será una velada llena de entretenimiento y el carisma del presentador.
¿Quiénes son los nominados por categoría de los Grammys 2024?
Álbum del Año (Album of the Year)
- “World Music Radio” – Jon Batiste
- “The Record” – Boygenius
- “Endless Summer Vacation” – Miley Cyrus
- “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” – Lana Del Rey
- “The Age of Pleasure” – Janelle Monáe
- “Guts” – Olivia Rodrigo
- “Midnights” – Taylor Swift
- “SOS” – SZA
Grabación del año (Record of the Year)
- “Worship” – Jon Batiste
- “Not Strong Enough” – Boygenius
- “Flowers” – Miley Cyrus
- “What Was I Made For?” – Billie Eilish
- “On My Mama” – Victoria Monét
- “Vampire” – Olivia Rodrigo
- “Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift
- “Kill Bill” – SZA
Canción del año (Song of the year)
- “A&W” - Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, compositores (Lana Del Rey)
- “Anti-Hero” - Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, compositores (Taylor Swift)
- “Butterfly” - Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, compositores (Jon Batiste)
- “Dance the Night” - Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, compositores (Dua Lipa)
- “Flowers” - Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, compositores (Miley Cyrus)
- “Kill Bill” - Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, compositores (SZA)
- “Vampire” - Dan Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, compositores (Olivia Rodrigo)
- “What Was I Made For?” - Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, compositores (Billie Eilish)
Mejor nuevo artista (Best New Artist)
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred Again
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Coco Jones
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét
- The War and Treaty
Productor del año (música no clásica)
- Jack Antonoff
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Hit-Boy
- Metro Boomin
- Daniel Nigro
Compositor del año (música no clásica)
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Shane McAnally
- Theron Thomas
- Justin Tranter
Interpretación pop en solitario
- “Flowers” de Miley Cyrus
- “Paint the Town Red” de Doja Cat
- “What Was I Made For?” de Billie Eilish
- “Vampire” de Olivia Rodrigo
- “Anti-Hero” de Taylor Swift
Interpretación pop en dúo o grupo
- “Thousand Miles” de Miley Cyrus feat. Brandi Carlile
- “Candy Necklace” de Lana Del Rey feat. Jon Batiste
- “Never Felt So Alone” de Labrinth feat. Billie Eilish
- “Karma” de Taylor Swift feat. Ice Spice
- “Ghost in the Machine” de SZA feat. Phoebe Bridgers
Álbum pop
- “Chemistry” de Kelly Clarkson
- “Endless Summer Vacation” de Miley Cyrus
- “Guts” de Olivia Rodrigo
- “-” (Subtract) de Ed Sheeran
- “Midnights” de Taylor Swift
Grabación de dance/electrónica
- “Blackbox Life Recorder 21F” de Aphex Twin
- “Loading” de James Blake
- “Higher Than Ever Before” de Disclosure
- “Strong” de Romy y Fred Again
- “Rumble” de Skrillex, Fred Again y Flowdan
Grabación de pop dance
- “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” de David Guetta, Anne-Marie y Coi Leray
- “Miracle” de Calvin Harris y Ellie Goulding
- “Padam Padam” de Kylie Minogue
- “One in a Million” de Bebe Rexha y David Guetta
- “Rush” de Troye Sivan
Álbum de electrónica o dance
- “Playing Robots Into Heaven” de James Blake
- “For That Beautiful Feeling” de The Chemical Brothers
- “Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)” de Fred Again
- “Kx5″ de Kx5
- “Quest for Fire” de Skrillex
Interpretación de rock
- “Sculptures of Anything Goes” de Arctic Monkeys
- “More Than a Love Song” de Black Pumas
- “Not Strong Enough” de Boygenius
- “Rescued” de Foo Fighters
- “Lux Æterna” de Metallica
Interpretación de metal
- “Bad Man” de Disturbed
- “Phantom of the Opera” de Ghost
- “72 Seasons” de Metallica
- “Hive Mind” de Slipknot
- “Jaded” de Spiritbox
Canción de rock
- “Angry”, compuesta por Mick Jagger, Keith Richards y Andrew Watt
- “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl”, compuesta por Daniel Nigro y Olivia Rodrigo
- “Emotion Sickness”, compuesta por Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore y Troy Van Leeuwen
- “Not Strong Enough”, compuesta por Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers y Lucy Dacus
- “Rescued”, compuesta por Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett y Pat Smear
Álbum de rock
- “But Here We Are” de Foo Fighters
- “Starcatcher” de Greta Van Fleet
- “72 Seasons” de Metallica
- “This Is Why” de Paramore
- “In Times New Roman…” de Queens of the Stone Age
Interpretación de música alternativa
- “Belinda Says” de Alvvays
- “Body Paint” de Arctic Monkeys
- “Cool About It” de Boygenius
- “A&W” de Lana Del Rey
- “This Is Why” de Paramore
Álbum de música alternativa
- “The Car” de Arctic Monkeys
- “The Record” de Boygenius
- “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” de Lana Del Rey
- “Cracker Island” de Gorillaz
- “I Inside the Old Year Dying” de PJ Harvey
Interpretación de R&B
- “Summer Too Hot” de Chris Brown
- “Back to Love” de Robert Glasper feat. SiR y Alex Isley
- “ICU” de Coco Jones
- “How Does It Make You Feel” de Victoria Monét
- “Kill Bill” de SZA
Interpretación de R&B tradicional
- “Simple” de Babyface feat. Coco Jones
- “Lucky” de Kenyon Dixon
- “Hollywood” de Victoria Monét feat. Earth, Wind & Fire y Hazel Monét
- “Good Morning” de PJ Morton feat. Susan Carol
- “Love Language” de SZA
Canción de R&B
- “Angel”, compuesta por Halle Bailey, Theron Feemster y Coleridge Tillman
- “Back to Love”, compuesta por Darryl Andrew Farris, Robert Glasper y Alexandra Isley
- “ICU”, compuesta por Darhyl Camper Jr., Courtney Jones, Raymond Komba y Roy Keisha Rockette
- “On My Mama”, compuesta por Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil Pierre y Charles Williams
- “Snooze”, compuesta por Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solána Rowe y Leon Thomas
Álbum de R&B progresivo
- “Since I Have a Lover” de 6lack
- “The Love Album: Off the Grid” de Diddy
- “Nova” de Terrace Martin y James Fauntleroy
- “The Age of Pleasure” de Janelle Monáe
- “SOS” de SZA
Álbum de R&B
- “Girls Night Out” de Babyface
- “What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)” de Coco Jones
- “Special Occasion” de Emily King
- “Jaguar II” de Victoria Monét
- “Clear 2: Soft Life EP” de Summer Walker
Interpretación de rap
- “The Hillbillies” de Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar
- “Love Letter” de Black Thought
- “Rich Flex” de Drake & 21 Savage
- “Scientists & Engineers” de Killer Mike feat. André 3000, Future y Eryn Allen Kane
- “Players” de Coi Leray
Interpretación de rap melódico
- “Sittin’ on Top of the World” de Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage
- “Attention” de Doja Cat
- “Spin Bout U” de Drake & 21 Savage
- “All My Life” de Lil Durk featuring J. Cole
- “Low” de SZA
Canción de rap
- “Attention”, compuesta por Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini y Ari Starace
- “Barbie World”, compuesta por Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. y Onika Maraj
- “Just Wanna Rock”, compuesta por Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods y Javier Mercado
- “Rich Flex”, compuesta por Brytavious Chambers, Isaac Zac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael Finatik Mule y Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph
- “Scientists & Engineers”, compuesta por Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore y Dion Wilson
Álbum de rap
- “Her Loss” de Drake & 21 Savage
- “Michael” de Killer Mike
- “Heroes & Villains” de Metro Boomin
- “King’s Disease III” de Nas
- “Utopia” de Travis Scott
Álbum de poesía hablada
- “A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited” de Queen Sheba
- “For Your Consideration’24 – The Album” de Prentice Powell y Shawn William
- “Grocery Shopping With My Mother” de Kevin Powell
- “The Light Inside” de J. Ivy
- “When The Poems Do What They Do” de Aja Monet
Interpretación de jazz
- “Movement 18′ (Heroes)” – Jon Batiste
- “Basquiat” – Lakecia Benjamin
- “Vulnerable (Live)” – Adam Blackstone ft. The Baylor Project y Russell Ferranté
- “But Not For Me” – Fred Hersch y Esperanza Spalding
- “Tight” – Samara Joy
Álbum vocal de jazz
- “For Ella 2″ - Patti Austin ft. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band
- “Alive at the Village Vanguard” – Fred Hersch y Esperanza Spalding
- “Lean In” – Gretchen Parlato y Lionel Loueke
- “Mélusine” – Cécile McLorin Salvant
- “How Love Begins” – Nicole Zuraitis
Álbum instrumental de jazz
- “The Source” – Kenny Barron
- “Phoenix” – Lakecia Benjamin
- “Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn” – Adam Blackstone
- “The Winds of Change” – Billy Childs
- “Dream Box” – Pat Metheny
Álbum conjunto de jazz
- “The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute – Ritmo” – ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent y Emilio Solla
- “Dynamic Maximum Tension” – Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society
- “Basie Swings The Blues” – The Count Basie Orchestra dirigidos por Scotty Barnhart
- “Olympians” – Vince Mendoza y Metropole Orkest
- “The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions” – Mingus Big Band
Álbum de jazz latino
- “Quietude” – Eliane Elias
- “My Heart Speaks” – Ivan Lins con The Tblisi Symphony Orchestra
- “Vox Humana” – Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band
- “Cometa” – Luciana Souza y Trio Corrente
- “El arte del bolero vol. 2″ – Miguel Zenón y Luis Perdomo
Álbum de jazz alternativo
- “Love in Exile” – Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer y Shahzad Ismaily
- “Quality Over Opinion” – Louis Cole
- “SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree” – Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter y SuperBlue
- “Live At The Piano” – Cory Henry
- “The Omnichord Real Book” – Meshell Ndegeocello
Álbum vocal de pop tradicional
- “To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim” – Liz Callaway
- “Pieces Of Treasure” – Rickie Lee Jones
- “Bewitched” – Laufey
- “Holidays Around The World” – Pentatonix
- “Only The Strong Survive” – Bruce Springsteen
- “Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3″ – Varios artistas
Álbum instrumental contemporáneo
- “As We Speak” – Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer ft. Rakesh Chaurasia
- “On Becoming” – House Of Waters
- “Jazz Hands” – Bob James
- “The Layers” – Julian Lage
- “All One” – Ben Wendel
Álbum de teatro musical
- “Kimberly Akimbo” – Elenco original de Broadway
- “Parade” – Elenco de Broadway de 2023
- “Shucked” – Elenco original de Broadway
- “Some Like It Hot” – Elenco original de Broadway
- “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street” – Elenco de Broadway de 2023
Interpretación solista de country
- “In Your Love” – Tyler Childers
- “Buried” – Brandy Clark
- “Fast Car” – Luke Combs
- “The Last Thing on My Mind” – Dolly Parton
- “White Horse” – Chris Stapleton
Interpretación de country, dúo o grupo
- “High Note” – Dierks Bentley ft. Billy Strings
- “I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves
- “Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)” – Vince Gill ft. Paul Franklin
- “Save Me” – Jelly Roll con Lainey Wilson
- “We Don’t Figure Anymore” – Carly Pearce ft. Chris Stapleton
Canción de country
- “Buried” – Brandy Clark
- “I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves
- “In Your Love” – Tyler Childers
- “Last Night” – Morgan Wallen
- “White Horse” – Chris Stapleton
Álbum country
- “Rolling Up The Welcome Mat” – Kelsea Ballerini
- “Brothers Osborne” – Brothers Osborne
- “Zach Bryan” – Zach Bryan
- “Rustin’ In The Rain” – Tyler Childers
- “Bell Bottom Country” – Lainey Wilson
Interpretación de raíces americanas
- “Butterfly” – Jon Batiste
- “Heaven Help Us All” – The Blind Boys of Alabama
- “Inventing the Wheel” – Madison Cunningham
- “You Louisiana Man” – Rhiannon Giddens
- “Eve Was Black” – Allison Russell
Interpretación de americana
- “Friendship” – The Blind Boys of Alabama
- “Help Me Make It Through the Night” – Tyler Childers
- “Dear Insecurity” – Brandi Clark ft. Brandi Carlile
- “King of Oklahoma” – Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
- “The Returner” – Allison Russell
Canción de raíces americanas
- “Blank Page” – The War And Treaty
- “California Sober” – Billy Strings ft. Willie Nelson
- “Cast Iron Skillet” – Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
- “Dear Insecurity” – Brandi Clark ft. Brandi Carlile
- “The Returner” – Allison Russell
Álbum de americana
- “Brandy Clark” – Brandy Clark
- “The Chicago Sessions” – Rodney Crowell
- “You’re The One” – Rhiannon Giddens
- “Weathervanes” – Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
- “The Returner” – Allison Russell
Álbum de bluegrass
- “Radio John: Songs of John Hartford” – Sam Bush
- “Lovin’ Of The Game” – Michael Cleveland
- “Mighty Poplar” – Mighty Poplar
- “Bluegrass” – Willie Nelson
- “Me/And/Dad” – Billy Strings
- “City Of Gold” – Molly Tuttle y Golden Highway
Álbum de blues tradicional
- “Ridin’” – Eric Bibb
- “The Soul Side Of Sipp” – Mr. Sipp
- “Life Don’t Miss Nobody” – Tracy Nelson
- “Teardrops For Magic Slim Live At Rosa’s Lounge” – John Primer
- “All My Love For You” – Bobby Rush
Álbum de blues contemporáneo
- “Death Wish Blues” – Samantha Fish y Jesse Dayton
- “Healing Time” – Ruthie Foster
- “Live In London” – Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
- “Blood Harmony” – Larkin Poe
- “LaVette!” – Bettye LaVette
Álbum de folk
- “Traveling Wildfire” – Dom Flemons
- “I Only See The Moon” – The Milk Carton Kids
- “Joni Mitchell At Newport [Live]” – Joni Mitchell
- “Celebrants” – Nickel Creek
- “Jubilee” – Old Crow Medicine Show
- “Seven Psalms” – Paul Simon
- “Folkocracy” – Rufus Wainwright
Álbum de raíces regionales
- “New Beginnings” – Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. y The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band
- “Live At The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival” – Dwayne Dopsie y The Zydeco Hellraisers
- “Live: Orpheum Theater Nola” – Lost Bayou Ramblers y Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra
- “Made In New Orleans” – New Breed Brass Band
- “Too Much To Hold” – New Orleans Nightcrawlers
- “Live At The Maple Leaf” – The Rumble ft. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.
Canción/interpretación de góspel
- “God is Good” – Stanley Brown ft. Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard y Karen Clark Sheard
- “Feel Alright (Blessed)” – Erica Campbell
- “Lord Do It For Me (Live)” – Zacardi Cortez
- “God Is” – Melvin Crispel III
- “All Things” – Kirk Franklin
Canción/interpretación de música cristiana contemporánea
- “Believe” – Blessing Offor
- “Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live]” – Cody Carnes
- “Thank God I Do” – Lauren Daigle
- “Your Power” – Lecrae ft. Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- “God Problems” – Maverick City Music
Álbum de góspel
- “I Love You” – Erica Campbell
- “Hymns (Live)” – Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- “The Maverick Way” – Maverick City Music
- “My Truth” – Jonathan McReynolds
- “All Things New: Live In Orlando” – Tye Tribbett
Álbum de música cristiana contemporánea
- “My Tribe” – Blessing Offor
- “Emanuel” – Da’ T.R.U.T.H.
- “Lauren Daigle” – Lauren Daigle
- “Church Clothes 4″ – Lecrae
- “I Believe” – Phil Wickham
Álbum de raíces góspel
- “Tribute To The King” – The Blackwood Brothers Quartet
- “Echoes Of The South” – Blind Boys Of Alabama
- “Songs That Pulled Me Through The Tough Times” – Becky Isaacs Bowman
- “Meet Me At The Cross” – Brian Free y Assurance
- “Shine: The Darker The Night The Brighter The Light” – Gaither Vocal Band
Álbum de pop latino
- “La cuarta hoja” de Pablo Alborán
- “Beautiful Humans Vol. 1″ de AleMor
- “A ciegas” de Paula Arenas
- “La nieta” de Pedro Capó
- “Don Juan” de Maluma
- “X Mí (Vol. 1)” de Gaby Moreno
Álbum de música urbana
- “Saturno” de Rauw Alejandro
- “Mañana será bonito” de Karol G
- “Data” de Tainy
Álbum de rock latino o alternativo
- “Martínez” de Cabra
- “Leche de tigre” de Diamante Eléctrico
- “Vida cotidiana” de Juanes
- “De todas las flores” de Natalia Lafourcade
- “EADDA9223″ de Fito Páez
Álbum de música mexicana (incluye tejano)
- “Bordado a mano” – Ana Bárbara
- “La sánchez” – Lila Downs
- “Motherflower” – Flor de Toloache
- “Amor como en las películas de antes” – Lupita Infante
- “Génesis” – Peso Pluma
Álbum tropical latino
- “Voy a ti” – Luis Figueroa
- “Niche sinfónica” – Grupo Niche y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia
- “Vida” – Omara Portuondo
- “Mimy & Tony” – Tony Succar y Mimy Succar
- “Escalona nunca se había grabado así” – Carlos Vives
Interpretación de música global
- «Shadow Forces» – Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer y Shahzad Ismaily
- «Alone» – Burna Boy
- «Feel» – Davido
- «Milagro y Disastre» – Silvana Estrada
- «Abundance In Millets» – Falu y Gaurav Shah (ft. PM Narendra Modi)
- «Pashto» – Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer y Zakir Hussain ft. Rakesh Chaurasia
- «Todo Colores» – Ibrahim Maalouf ft. Cimafunk y Tank And The Bangas
Interpretación de música africana
- «Amapiano» – Asake y Olamide
- «City Boys» – Burna Boy
- «Unavailable» – Davido ft. Musa Keys
- «Rush» – Ayra Starr
- «Water» – Tyla
Álbum de música global
- “Epifanías” – Susana Baca
- “History” – Bokanté
- “I Told Them...” – Burna Boy
- “Timeless” – Davido
- “This Moment” – Shakti
Álbum de reggae
- “Born For Greatness” – Buju Banton
- “Simma” – Beenie Man
- “Cali Roots Riddim 2023″ – Collie Buddz
- “No Destroyer” – Burning Spear
- “Colors Of Royal” – Julian Marley y Antaeus
Álbum de new age, ambient o chant
- “Aquamarine” – Kirsten Agresta-Copely
- “Moments Of Beauty” – Omar Akram
- “Some Kind Of Peace (Piano Reworks)” – Ólafur Arnalds
- “Ocean Dreaming Ocean” – David Darling y Hans Christian
- “So She Howls” – Carla Patullo ft. Tonality y The Scorchio Quartet
Álbum de música infantil
- “Ahhhhh!” – Andrew y Polly
- “Ancestars” – Pierce Freelon y Nnenna Freelon
- “Hip Hope For Kids!” – DJ Willy Wow!
- “Taste The Sky” – Uncle Jumbo
- “We Grow Together Preschool Songs” – 123 Andrés
Álbum de comedia
- “I Wish You Would” – Trevor Noah
- “I’m An Entertainer” – Wanda Sykes
- “Selective Outrage” – Chris Rock
- “Someone You Love” – Sarah Silverman
- “What’s In A Name?” – Dave Chappelle
Grabación de audiolibro, narración o storytelling
- “Big Tree” – Meryl Streep
- “Boldly Go: Reflections On A Life Of Awe And Wonde” – William Shatner
- “The Creative Act: A Way Of Being” – Rick Rubin
- “It’s Ok To Be Angry About Capitalism” – Bernie Sanders
- “The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times” – Michelle Obama
Recopilación de banda sonora para película, televisión u otro medio visual
- “Aurora” de Daisy Jones & the Six
- “Barbie the Album”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3″
- “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Álbum de banda sonora para medio visual
- “The Fabelmans” de John Williams
- “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” de John Williams
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” de Ludwig Göransson
- “Oppenheimer” de Ludwig Göransson
- “Barbie” de Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt
Canción escrita para medios visuales
- “What Was I Made For?” de “Barbie” - Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, compositores (Billie Eilish)
- “Dance the Night” de “Barbie” - Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, compositores (Dua Lipa)
- “Barbie World” de “Barbie” - Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, compositores (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice feat. Aqua)
- “Lift Me Up” de “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” - Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty & Temilade Openiyi, compositores (Rihanna)
- “I’m Just Ken” de “Barbie” - Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, compositores (Ryan Gosling)
Banda sonora instrumental para videojuegos y otros medios interactivos
- “Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II” – Sarah Schachner, compositora
- “God of War: Ragnarök” – Bear McCreary, compositor
- “Hogwarts Legacy” – Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy y Chuck E. Myers “Sea”, compositores
- “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” – Stephen Barton y Gordy Haab, compositores
- “Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical” – Jess Serro, Tripod y Austin Wintory, compositores
Video musical
- «I’m Only Sleeping» – The Beatles
- «In Your Love» – Tyler Childers
- «What Was I Made For?» – Billie Eilish
- «Count Me Out» – Kendrick Lamar
- «Rush» – Troye Sivan
Película musical
- “Moonage Dream” – David Bowie
- “How I’m Feeling Now” – Lewis Capaldi
- “Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour” – Kendrick Lamar
- “I Am Everything” – Little Richard
- “Dear Mama” – Tupac Shakur
Empaque de grabación
- “The Art of Forgetting” – Caroline Rose
- “Cadenza 21′” – Ensemble Cadenza 21′
- “Electrophonic Chronic” – The Arcs
- “Gravity Falls” – Brad Breeck
- “Migration” – Leaf Yeh
- “Stumpwork” – Dry Cleaning
Empaque en caja de edición especial limitada
- “The Collected Works Of Neutral Milk Hotel” – Neutral Milk Hotel
- “For The Birds: The Birdsong Project” – Varios artistas
- “Gieo” – Ngot
- “Inside: Deluxe Box Set” – Bo Burnham
- “Words & Music, May 1965″ – Deluxe Edition – Lou Reed
Notas de álbum
- “Evenings At The Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy (Live)” – John Coltrane y Eric Dolphy
- “I Can Almost See Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn” – Howdy Glenn
- “Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions” – Iftin Band
- “Playing For The Man At The Door: Field Recordings From The Collection Of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971″ – Varios artistas
- “Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos” – Varios artistas
Álbum histórico
- “Fragments – Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17″ – Bob Dylan
- “The Moaninest Moan Of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922″ – Varios artistas
- “Playing For The Man At The Door: Field Recordings From The Collection Of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971″ – Varios artistas
- “Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition” – Lou Reed
- “Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos” – Varios artistas
Mejor ingeniería de álbum, no clásico
- “Desire, I Want To Turn Into You” – Caroline Polachek
- “History” – Bokanté
- “Jaguar II” – Victoria Monét
- “Multitudes” – Feist
- “The Record” – Boygenius
Ingeniería de álbum, clásico
- “The Blue Hour” – Shara Nova y A Far Cry
- “Contemporary American Composers” – Riccardo Muti y Chicago Symphony Orchestra
- “Fandango” – Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo y Los Angeles Philharmonic
- “Sanlikol: A Gentleman Of Istanbul – Symphony For Strings, Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor” – Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis y A Far Cry
- “Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 & Schulhoff: Five Pieces” – Manfred Honeck y Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
Productor del año, clásico
- David Frost
- Morten Lindberg
- Dmitriy Lipay
- Elaine Martone
- Brian Pidgeon
Grabación remix
- «Alien Love Call» – BadBadNotGood
- «New Gold» – Dom Dolla
- «Reviver» – Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
- «Wagging Tongue» – Wet Leg
- «Workin’ Hard» – Terry Hunter
Álbum de audio inmersivo
- “Act 3″ – Ryan Ulyate
- “Blue Clear Sky” – George Strait
- “The Diary of Alicia Keys” – Alicia Keys
- “God of War: Ragnarök” – Bear McCreary
- “Silence Between Songs” – Madison Beer
Composición instrumental
- «Amerikkan Skin» – Lakecia Benjamin ft. Angela Davis
- «Can You Hear The Music» – Ludwig Göransson
- «Cutey And The Dragon» – Quartet San Francisco ft. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band
- «Helena’s Theme» – John Williams
- «Motion» – Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer y Zakir Hussain ft. Rakesh Chaurasia
Arreglo, instrumental o a cappella
- «Angels We Have Heard On High» – Just 6
- «Can You Hear The Music» – Ludwig Göransson
- «Folsom Prison Blues» – The String Revolution ft. Tommy Emmanuel
- «I Remember Mingus» – Hilario Duran and his Latin Jazz Big Band ft. Paquito D’Rivera
- «Paint It Black» – Wednesday Addams
Arreglo, instrumentos y vocales
- «April In Paris» – Patti Austin ft. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band)
- «Com Que Voz (Live)» – Maria Mendes ft. John Beasley y Metropole Orkest
- «Fenestra» – Cécile McLorin Salvant
- «In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning» – Säje ft. Jacob Collier
- «Lush Life» – Samara Joy
Interpretación orquestal
- «Adès: Dante» – Gustavo Dudamel, director (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
- «Bartók: Concerto For Orchestra; Four Pieces» – Karina Canellakis, directora (Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra)
- «Price: Symphony No. 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony» – Yannick Nézet-Séguin, director (The Philadelphia Orchestra)
- «Scriabin: Symphony No. 2; The Poem Of Ecstasy» – JoAnn Falletta, directora (Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra)
- «Stravinsky: The Rite Of Spring» – Esa-Pekka Salonen, director (San Francisco Symphony)
Grabación de ópera
- «Blanchard: Champion» – The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus
- «Corigliano: The Lord Of Cries» – Boston Modern Orchestra Project y Odyssey Opera Chorus
- «Little: Black Lodge» – The Dime Museum; Isaura String Quartet
Interpretación coral
- «Carols After A Plague» – Donald Nally, director (The Crossing)
- «The House Of Belonging» – Craig Hella Johnson, director (Miró Quartet; Conspirare)
- «Ligeti: Lux Aeterna» – Esa-Pekka Salonen, director (San Francisco Symphony Chorus)
- «Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil» – Steven Fox, director (The Clarion Choir)
- «Saariaho: Reconnaissance» – Nils Schweckendiek, director (Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir)
Interpretación de música de cámara/conjunto pequeño
- «American Stories» – Anthony McGill y Pacifica Quartet
- «Beethoven For Three: Symphony No. 6, ‘Pastorale’ And Op. 1, No. 3» – Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax y Leónidas Kavakos
- «Between Breaths» – Third Coast Percussion
- «Rough Magic» – Roomful Of Teeth
- «Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still & George Walker» – Catalyst Quartet
Solo instrumental clásico
- «Adams, John Luther: Darkness And Scattered Light» – Robert Black
- «Akiho: Cylinders» – Andy Akiho
- «The American Project» – Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, director (Louisville Orchestra)
- «Difficult Grace» – Seth Parker Woods
- «Of Love» – Curtis Stewart
Álbum vocal solista clásico
- “Because” – Reginald Mobley, solista; Baptiste Trotignon, pianista
- “Broken Branches” – Karim Sulayman, solista; Sean Shibe, acompañante.
- “40@40″ – Laura Strickling, solista; Daniel Schlosberg, pianista
- “Rising” – Lawrence Brownlee, solista; Kevin J. Miller, pianista.
- “Walking In The Dark” – Julia Bullock, solista; Christian Reif, director (Philharmonia Orchestra)
Compendio clásico
- “Fandango” – Anne Akiko Meyers; Gustavo Dudamel, director; Dmitriy Lipay, productor.
- “Julius Eastman, Vol. 3: If You’re So Smart, Why Aren’t You Rich” – Christopher Rountree, director; Lewis Pesacov, productor
- “Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright” – Peter Herresthal; Tim Weiss, director; Hans Kipfer, productor
- “Passion For Bach And Coltrane” - Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith y A.B. Spellman; Silas Brown y Mark Dover, productores
- “Sardinia” – Chick Corea; Chick Corea y Bernie Kirsh, productores
- “Sculptures” – Andy Akiho; Andy Akiho y Sean Dixon, productores
- “Zodiac Suite” – Aaron Diehl Trio y The Knights; Eric Jacobsen, director; Aaron Diehl y Eric Jacobsen, productores.
Composición clásica contemporánea
- «Adès: Dante» – Thomes Adés, compositor (Gustavo Dudamel y Los Angeles Philharmonic)
- «Akiho: In That Space, At That Time» – Andy Akiho, compositor (Andy Akiho, Ankush Kumar Bahl y Omaha Symphony)
- «Brittelle: Psychedelics» – William Brittelle, compositor (Roomful Of Teeth)
- «Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright» – Missy Mazzoli, compositor (Peter Herresthal, James Gaffigan y Bergen Philharmonic)
- «Montgomery: Rounds» – Jessie Montgomery, compositor (Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry y Roomful Of Teeth)
