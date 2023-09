Demonstrators are sprayed with water canons by riot police at the Central Cementery during a rally-march to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the military coup led by General Augusto Pinochet (1915�2006) against socialist President Salvador Allende in Santiago on September 10, 2023. Chileans marching to commemorate the victims of the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship, 50 years after the coup d'etat that brought him to power, clashed with police Sunday and committed acts of arson in Santiago. (Photo by Pablo VERA / AFP)