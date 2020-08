The #SerieATIM 2019/2020 MVPs 🥇@PauDybala_JR is the top player. 🔥🔝

His pass completion rate is 50% for elevated difficulty passes. He goes straight for the opponent in 90% of offensive 1-on-1s and manages to overcome him in 80% of the cases. @juventusfc#WeAreCalcio pic.twitter.com/FKcDRQm6si