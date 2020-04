View this post on Instagram

*Drum roll please!* Starting April 8 at 1pm PST, you will be able to tune into our new live script reading sessions, YCP LIVE READS! Each week, top Hollywood Latinx actors will join us in reading student scripts right here and on our website (link in bio). Talent from @vida_starz @gentefied @narcos @mayansfx @onedayatatimepop and many more will be taking part of the virtual live script readings! YCP students may not be able to finish filming their scripts due to school closures, but they will get a chance to see them come to life with #YCPLiveReads. Thank you Mr. Olmos for the introduction <3 Keep an eye out for our schedule!