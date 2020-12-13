1 de 12
El hijo menor de Kate y Peter McCallister, de 8 años se queda por accidente en casa, en la víspera de Navidad. Su familia viaja a París (Francia) y en el vuelo se dan cuenta que olvidaron a Kevin. La ausencia de la familia es vista con agrado al inicio de la cinta por el menor, pero la amenaza de dos ladrones torpes hará que se las ingenie para protegerse y evitar un robo en su casa. Hoy tiene 40 años.
Macaulay Culkin interpretó a Kevin McCallister

Interpretó en "Mi pobre angelito" a Kate, la mamá de Kevin. Ganadora de los premios Emmy y los premios Gemini. Hizo el papel de Sally en "The Nightmare Before Christmas". Asimismo, interpretó a la doctora Georgina Orwell en la producción "Una serie de eventos desafortunados" en el 2017. Hoy actúa en la serie cómica Schitt's Creek, con el papel de Moira Rose. Hoy tiene 66 años.
Catherine O’Hara fue Kate McCallister

Hermano mayor de Kevin. Además de "Mi pobre angelito", ha trabajado en películas como: "Masterminds", "Person of Interest" y "Blue Ruin" entre otros. Hoy tiene 43 años.
Devin Ratray interpretó a Buzz McCallister.

Fue la hermana de Kevin. Hillary Jocelyn Wolf es deportista. Compitió en yudo. Ganó cuatro medallas en el Campeonato Panamericano de Yudo entre los años 1994 y 1999. Asimismo, estuvo en los dos Juegos Olímpicos de Verano en los años 1996 y 2000, su mejor actuación fue un noveno puesto logrado en Atlanta 1996 en la categoría de –48 kg.2​
Hillary Wolf interpretó a Megan McCallister

Debutó en la actuación en la producción de Coastal Disturbances en 1987. Después de Mi pobre angelito participó en varias películas independientes y programas televisivos. En 1993 tuvo el papel protagónico en la comedia Phenom y un rol de reparto en la película Jerry Maguire junto a Tom Cruise (1996). Estuvo en un capítulo de Grey's Anatomy. Hoy tiene 43 años.
Angela Goethals fue Linnie McCallister, hermana de Kevin

Después de Mi pobre angelito interpretó a Big Pete en la serie de Nickelodeon, las aventuras de Pete y Pete. Participó en series como Las chicas Gilmore y Law & Order. Hoy tiene 43 años.
Michael C. Maronna fue Jeff McCallister

Interpretó al cerebro detrás de los robos en las casas en tiempos de Navidad, sin imaginar que se encontraría con Kevin, un niño solo en su casa pero muy ingenioso que lo pondrá junto a su compañero en aprietos. Joe Pesci recordado, además, por actuar en "Goodfellas", "Casino", "Toro salvaje", "Once Upon a Time in America", "Mi primo Vinny", "JFK" y "Moonwalker", entre otras. Su última cinta fue en "El irlandés" (2019). Hoy tiene 77 años.
Joe Pesci fue Harry Lyme

Además de "Mi pobre angelito" y su secuela, actuó "Very Bad Things", "City Slickers", "City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly's Gold" y su rol de Richard Lymangood en la película de 1983 "Blue Thunder". Hoy tiene 63 años.
Daniel Stern fue Marv Merchants

Hizo el papel de Leslie McCallister, la tía de Kevin en la película Mi pobre angelito y su secuela.
Terry Snell fue Leslie McCallister

Hizo el papel del Tío Frank McCallister en Mi pobre angelito y su secuela. Luego actuó como Stan Gillum en varios episodios de Law & Order. También fue coprotagonista en Runaway Jury.
Gerry Bamman interpretó a Frank McCallister

Interpretó el papel de Peter McCallister en Mi pobre angelito (Home Alone y Home Alone 2). También actuó en CSI: Miami como un personaje recurrente llamado Kenwall Duquesne, padre de Calleigh Duquesne.
John Heard falleció el 2017

La familia McCallister dieron vida a los personajes de Mi pobre angelito y Mi pobre angelito 2. La cinta fue dirigida por Chris Columbus.
Mi pobre angelito

Contenido de Mag.