Interpretó al cerebro detrás de los robos en las casas en tiempos de Navidad, sin imaginar que se encontraría con Kevin, un niño solo en su casa pero muy ingenioso que lo pondrá junto a su compañero en aprietos. Joe Pesci recordado, además, por actuar en "Goodfellas", "Casino", "Toro salvaje", "Once Upon a Time in America", "Mi primo Vinny", "JFK" y "Moonwalker", entre otras. Su última cinta fue en "El irlandés" (2019). Hoy tiene 77 años.