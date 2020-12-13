1 de 12
Macaulay Culkin interpretó a Kevin McCallister
2 de 12
Catherine O’Hara fue Kate McCallister
3 de 12
Devin Ratray interpretó a Buzz McCallister.
4 de 12
Hillary Wolf interpretó a Megan McCallister
5 de 12
Angela Goethals fue Linnie McCallister, hermana de Kevin
6 de 12
Michael C. Maronna fue Jeff McCallister
7 de 12
Joe Pesci fue Harry Lyme
8 de 12
Daniel Stern fue Marv Merchants
9 de 12
Terry Snell fue Leslie McCallister
10 de 12
Gerry Bamman interpretó a Frank McCallister
11 de 12
John Heard falleció el 2017
12 de 12
Mi pobre angelito
NO TE PIERDAS