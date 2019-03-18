Suscríbete al Newsletter

Tendencia

Ella es la modelo a la que tildaron de "gorda" y ahora es el nuevo ángel de Victoria's Secret (VIDEO)

Bárbara Palvin se une así a los doce ángeles de la firma
Ella es la modelo a la que tildaron de "gorda" y ahora es el nuevo ángel de Victoria's Secret (VIDEO)

Ella es la modelo a la que tildaron de "gorda" y ahora es el nuevo ángel de Victoria's Secret (VIDEO)

18 de Marzo del 2019 - 15:44 » Textos: Redacción dultimedia » Fotos: Difusión

Bárbara Palvin, la modelo a la que llamaron "gorda" tras una portada de 'Sports Illustrated', ha anunciado que es el nuevo ángel de la firma Victoria's Secret

"¡Estoy muy emocionada de anunciar que oficialmente soy un ángel de Victoria's Secret! Gracias por creer en mí. Hubo momentos en los que dejé que mis propios pensamientos me frenaran y fue difícil alejarme de ellos, pero mi familia, mi equipo, Ed y todos en Victoria's Secret siempre estuvieron allí para apoyarme y animarme. Me enorgullece representar a Hungría, y lo más importante, a todos ustedes en este nuevo capítulo de mi vida. Muchas gracias a todos de nuevo", ha escrito la joven modelo de 25 años en Instagram.

Palvin se une así a los doce ángeles de la firma: Candice Swanepoel, Behati Prinsloo, Lily Aldridge, Sara Sampaio, Martha Hunt, Stella Maxwell, Jasmine tookes, Lais Ribeiro, Romee Strijd, Elsa Hosk , Josephine Skriver y Taylor Hill.

tags
Modelo victoria secrets

Noticias Relacionadas

Poly Ávila: Miss Trujillo denuncia que también fue drogada en fiesta de Asia (VIDEO)

Tania Ruiz Eichelmann, la modelo que estaría relacionada con Enrique Peña Nieto

Modelo sufre bochornoso altercado con monos salvajes mientras visitaba Tailandia (VIDEO)

Miss Universo 2018: estos son los 14 trajes típicos más creativos y originales del certamen (FOTOS)

Gato impacta a espectadores modelando en prestigioso desfile de alta costura (VIDEO)

Conoce a la mujer de 63 años considerada como “la abuela más bella del mundo”

Lo más leído

Suscríbete a nuestro