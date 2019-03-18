Ella es la modelo a la que tildaron de "gorda" y ahora es el nuevo ángel de Victoria's Secret (VIDEO)

Bárbara Palvin, la modelo a la que llamaron "gorda" tras una portada de 'Sports Illustrated', ha anunciado que es el nuevo ángel de la firma Victoria's Secret.
"¡Estoy muy emocionada de anunciar que oficialmente soy un ángel de Victoria's Secret! Gracias por creer en mí. Hubo momentos en los que dejé que mis propios pensamientos me frenaran y fue difícil alejarme de ellos, pero mi familia, mi equipo, Ed y todos en Victoria's Secret siempre estuvieron allí para apoyarme y animarme. Me enorgullece representar a Hungría, y lo más importante, a todos ustedes en este nuevo capítulo de mi vida. Muchas gracias a todos de nuevo", ha escrito la joven modelo de 25 años en Instagram.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
OFFICIALLY A @victoriassecret ANGEL ! I don’t know where to begin but I’ll try : I never thought it would happen and it has exceeded all my expectations. I’m very excited to announce that I’m officially a @victoriassecret ANGEL ! Thank you for believing in me. There were times where I let my own thoughts hold me back and it was a hard climb away from those but my family , my team, Ed, and everyone at VS they were always there to support me and uplift me. I am proud to represent Hungary, and most importantly, all of you in this new chapter of my life! Thank you all so much again ♥️♥️♥️
Palvin se une así a los doce ángeles de la firma: Candice Swanepoel, Behati Prinsloo, Lily Aldridge, Sara Sampaio, Martha Hunt, Stella Maxwell, Jasmine tookes, Lais Ribeiro, Romee Strijd, Elsa Hosk , Josephine Skriver y Taylor Hill.