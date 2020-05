🚨WANTED🚨 for A Burglary Pattern inside 21 commercial establishments #Brooklyn #Queens @NYPD79Pct @NYPD83Pct @NYPD90Pct @NYPD94Pct @NYPD104Pct between 3/17/20 and 5/3/20💰Reward up to $2500👓Seen him? Know who he is?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/3uc0qTblDt