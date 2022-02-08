“The Power of the Dog” (”El poder del perro”), de la cineasta Jane Campion, lidera con doce candidaturas las nominaciones a la 94 edición de los Oscar, seguida de “Dune”, con diez, “Belfast” y “West Side Story”, con siete cada una, y “King Richard”, con seis candidaturas.
Ésta es la lista de las nominaciones anunciadas este martes por la Academia de Hollywood para la 94 edición de los Oscar:
MEJOR PELÍCULA
- “Belfast”
- “Coda”
- “Don’t Look Up”
- “Drive My Car”
- “Dune”
- “King Richard”
- “Licorice Pizza”
- “Nightmare Alley”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “West Side Story”
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
- Jane Campion, por “The Power of the Dog”
- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, por “Drive My Car”
- Kenneth Branagh, por “Belfast”
- Paul Thomas Anderson, por “Licorice Pizza”
- Steven Spielberg, por “West Side Story”
MEJOR ACTRIZ
- Penélope Cruz, por “Madres paralelas”
- Jessica Chastain, por “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
- Olivia Colman, por “The Lost Daughter”
- Nicole Kidman, por “Being the Ricardos”
- Kristen Stewart, por “Spencer”
MEJOR ACTOR
- Javier Bardem, por “Being the Ricardos”
- Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”
- Andrew Garfield, por “Tick, Tick,¡... BOOM!”
- Will Smith, por “King Richard”
- Denzel Washington, por “The tragedy of Macbeth”
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
- Jessie Buckley, por “The Lost Daughter”
- Ariana Debose, por “West Side Story”
- Judi Dench, por “Belfast”
- Kirsten Dunst, por “The Power of the Dog”
- Aunjanue Ellis, por “King Richard”
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
- Ciarán Hinds, por “Belfast”
- Troy Kotsur, por “Coda”
- Jesse Plemons, por “The Power of the dog”
- J.K. Simmons, por “Being the Ricardsos”
- Kodi Smit-Mcphee, por “The Power of the Dog”
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN
- “Encanto”, de Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino y Clark Spencer
- “Flee”, de Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen y Charlotte De La Gournerie
- “Luca”, de Enrico Casarosa y Andrea Warren
- “The Mitchells vs. The Machines”, de Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller y Kurt Albrecht
- “Raya and the last dragon”, de Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer y Peter Del Vecho
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
- Kenneth Branagh, por “Belfast”
- Adam McKay y David Sirota, por “Don’t Look Up”
- Zach Baylin, por “King Richard”
- Paul Thomas Anderson, por “Licorice Pizza”
- Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier, por “The Worst Person in the World”
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
- Siân Heder, por “Coda”
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi y Takamasa Oe, por “Drive my car”
- Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve y Eric Roth, por “Dune”
- Maggie Gyllenhaal, por “The lost daughter”
- Jane Campion, por “The power of the dog”
MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL
- “Drive my Car” (Japón)
- “Flee” (Dinamarca)
- “The Hand of god” (Italia)
- “Lunana: A yak in the classroom” (Bután)
- “The worst person in the world” (Noruega)
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
- “Be alive” de Dixson y Beyoncé, por “King Richard”
- “Dos oruguitas” de Lin-Manuel Miranda, por “Encanto”
- “Down to joy” de Van Morrison, por “Belfast”
- “No Time to Die” de Billie Eilish y Finneas O´Connell, por “No time to die”
- “Somehow you do” de Diane Warren, por “Four Good Days”.
MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL
- Alberto Iglesias, por “Madres Paralelas”
- Nicholas Britell, por “Dont look up”
- Hans Zimmer, por “Dune”
- Germaine Franco, por “Encanto”
- Jonny Greenwood, por “The power of the dog”
MEJOR MONTAJE
- Hank Corwin, por “Don´t look up”
- Joe Walker, por “Dune”
- Pamela Martin, por “King Richard”
- Peter Sciberras, por “The power of the dog”
- Myron Kerstein y Andrew Weisblum, por “Tick Tick... BOOM!
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
- Greig Fraser, por”Dune”
- Dan Laustsen, por “Nightmare Alley”
- Ari Wegner, por “The power of the dog”
- Bruno Delbonnel, por “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
- Janusz Kaminski, por “West Side Story”
MEJOR SONIDO
- “Belfast”
- “Dune”
- “No time to die”
- “The power of the dog”
- “West Side Story”
MEJOR VESTUARIO
- Jenny Beavan, por “Cruella”
- Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran, por “Cyrano”
- Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan, por “Dune”
- Luis Sequeira, por “Nightmare Alley”
- Paul Tazewell, por “West Side Story”
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN
- “Affairs of the art”, de Joanna Quinn y Les Mills
- “Bestia”, de Hugo Covarrubias y Tevo Díaz
- “Boxballet”, de Anton Dyakov
- “Robin Robin”, de Dan Ojari y Mikey Please
- “The windshield wiper”, de Alberto Mielgo y Leo Sanchez
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE
- “Ala Kachuu - Take and Run””, de Maria Brendle y Nadine Lüchinger
- “The Dress”, de Tadeusz Łysiak y Maciej Ślesicki
- “The Long Goodbye”, de Aneil Karia y Riz Ahmed
- “On My Mind”, de Martin Strange-Hansen y Kim Magnusson
- “Please Hold”, de K.D. Dávila y Levin Menekse
MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
- “Ascension”, de Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy y Nathan Truesdell
- “Attica”, de Stanley Nelson y Traci A. Curry
- “Flee”, de Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen y Charlotte De La Gournerie
- “Summer of soul”, de Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent y David Dinerstein
- “Writting with fire”, de Rintu Thomas y Sushmit Ghosh
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
- “Audible”
- “Lead me home”
- “The queen of basketball”
- “Threee songs for benazir”
- “When we were bullies”
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
- “Coming 2 America”
- “Cruella”
- “Dune”
- “The eyes of Tammy Faye”
- House of Gucci”
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
- “Dune”
- “Nightmare Alley”
- “The power of the dog”
- “The tragedy of Macbeth”
- “West side story”
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
- “Dune”
- “Free guy”
- “No time to die”
- “Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings”
- “Spider-Man: No way home”.
