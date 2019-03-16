San Marcos: estas son las preguntas en inglés que vinieron en el Examen de Admisión

Síguenos en Facebook

El pasado sábado 9 y domingo 9 de marzo miles de postulantes dieron el Examen de Admisión en la Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos y por tercer año consecutivo, se incluyó el inglés en la prueba.

RPP Noticias mostró los dos textos de comprensión lectora en inglés planteadas el pasado sábado y el domingo.

Texto del 9 de marzo

Vilcabamba, which is located in Ecuador, is often called ‘the Valley of Long Life’. What’s the secret? It is not very hot or very cold – the air is very clean. People work hard in the fields, and do a lot of exercises. Their diet is very healthy with fruit and vegetables, they almost never eat meat and fish and have good social life. The water they drink, from Vilcabamba River, is very rich in minerals.

In Ogliast, a mountain region of Sardinia in Italy, people live to be 100, and they are normal and healthy. People in the villages work outside in their fields with their animals. They have a healthy diet , with a lot of vegetables and not much meat or fish. They almost never take any medicine, but they usually drink a little grappa before they go to bed. Fortunato who lives there, says to his family and friends, ‘I am never stressed’.

People in Okinawa in Japan do not have big meals. They just have vegetables and fish, and often eat soya. Okinawans are very active, often work until they are 80 or more, and they also relax every day – they see and meditate with friends and relatives, they are always positive, and they are never in a hurry.

Latham-Koeni, C; Oxenden O. and Seligson P. (2010). English File Elementary. Minnesota: OUP.

1. After reading the passage we can say that the text is about

A) getting informed about the sacred water.

B) enjoying the magic weather temperature.

C) learning how people become centenarian.

D) making lots of exercises to be centenarian.

E) having an extreme diet in order to live longer.

2. From the reading about Italy, we can say that the word GRAPPA is a

A) typical kind of food.

B) fresh main course.

C) delicious entrée.

D) fresh soda with ice.

E) special kind of drink.

3. From the climate in Vilcabamba, we can say that weather is

A) hot.

B) mild.

C) cold.

D) humid.

E) rusty.

4. From the whole passage, we can deduce that people

A) that used to drink only grappa and avoid being stressed are always centenarians.

B) who are never stressed and work indoor are people who want to live very long.

C) who live long are the ones which are very active, have natural food and good social life.

D) who love doing household activities such as cleaning or cooking will live much longer.

E) who used to drink the magic water that has plenty of mineral in it can live longer.

5. After reading carefully the information, we can extrapolate that living in metropolis will

A) help citizens to live long with the stress.

B) help people get older drinking only grappa.

C) not help people to become centenarians.

D) can help people to become old drinking beer.

E) not let people live tan sixty years.

Texto del 10 de marzo

In my family, we usually have a well-balance diet. We eat vegetables and grains every day. We love all kinds of fruit. We eat chicken or turkey about three times a week, and we eat fish and seafood once or twice a week. We are also very fond of different kinds of mushroom. We hardly ever have beef. We eat once in a while at restaurants, but we don’t eat out very often. We do have some special days, though.

Once a month, my parents take us out to our favorite Chinese restaurant. We love that, the dumplings are delicious! And sometimes my mom makes Mexican food. My little brother enjoys it! My mother is a very good cook and she loves us! She is always trying to find out ways to give us healthy and good food. She take classes, buys magazines, reads books, and buys special ingredients, to learn new ways to cook healthy and tasty for us.

We are three children at home and the whole story began when my oldest brother decided to take sport seriously. His trainer suggested my mum to give him healthy food to enhance his performance, so she decided to cook healthy for everybody at home. Now we are happy with the healthy life we have.

Adapted from Ket practice booklet A1. Cambridge: Cambridge Press. 2014

Which of the following sentences summarizes the passages best?

A) My brothers’s story

B) Our favorite food

C) Food and sport

D) My food habits

E) Our family diet

Which of the following alternatives is false?

A) The family eats beef when they go out.

B) Mum is always learning about cooking healthy.

C) Mum cooks healthy food because it is delicious.

D) Children eat dumplings not very often.

E) They started eating healthy because of the older brother.

What can be a synonym of DELICIOUS in the passage?

A) fond

B) healthy

C) special

D) tasty

E) well-balanced

If the author’s family ate unhealthy food, they would

A) get more exercise.

B) probably be sad.

C) take sports.

D) definitely stay home.

E) go out more often.

From the passage we can say that



A) all the family children prefer eating out.

B) the family eats only homemade food.

C) the thrainer changed his family’s habits.

D) the Little brother doesn’t like healthy food.

E) the narrator has surely two brothers.