El reconocido chef peruano Gastón Acurio no dejó pasar esta fecha tan importante del amor y la amistad para dedicarle un tierno mensaje a su esposa Astrid Gutsche junto a bellas imágenes que recorren la historia de su amor.
El reconocido chef peruano Gastón Acurio no dejó pasar esta fecha tan importante del amor y la amistad para dedicarle un tierno mensaje a su esposa Astrid Gutsche junto a bellas imágenes que recorren la historia de su amor.

"Hola amor. Hola amistad. Parece que hoy celebran nuestro dia. Asi parece. Aunque seguro no habra mucho animo para celebrar. Tanto dolor, tanta perdida, ha sido un año de mucha angustia. Es cierto querido amor, tremendo trabajo nos han dado este año", escribió Gastón en Instagram.
Así es amistad, ha sido un año agotador , nos han llamado como nunca antes, y alli hemos estado al menos para dar un momento de alivio, de paz, de confianza, de perdon, de fortaleza, de aliento, cuando mas se necesitaba", se lee en el extenso mensaje del chef peruano. Gastón Acurio.
"...Si, esto tiene para largo, pero tranquilo amor, que para eso estamos listos, para que la amistad y el amor, al final, siempre triunfen. Siempre". Gastón Acurio.
Feliz dia del amor y la amistad a todos, especialmente a quienes hoy lo necesitan mas que nunca, y muy especialmente a quien cambio mi vida para siempre, con su amistad y su amor. Gastón Acurio.
Así ha sido amor querido, así que por eso, hoy mas que nunca, nos merecemos este dia. Feliz dia amor, feliz día amistad. Celebra y descansa, que mañana seguro nos llamaran mas que nunca. Gastón Acurio.
Feliz dia del amor y la amistad a todos, especialmente a quienes hoy lo necesitan mas que nunca, y muy especialmente a quien cambio mi vida para siempre, con su amistad y su amor. Gastón Acurio
Feliz día del amor y la amistad a todos, especialmente a quienes hoy lo necesitan mas que nunca, y muy especialmente a quien cambio mi vida para siempre, con su amistad y su amor. Gastón Acurio.
