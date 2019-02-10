Conoce a los nominados a los premios Grammy 2019

Síguenos en Facebook

Ya comenzó la celebración de los premios Grammy 2019, y en esta edición el rap domina todas las nominaciones. Cabe mencionar que Kendrick Lamar lidera con ocho nominaciones, lo sigue Drake con siete y, detrás de ellos, la cantante de folk Brandi Carlile con seis, y Cardi B junto a Childish Gambino con cinco.

Aquí te dejamos la lista parcial de ganadores de los premios Grammy 2019.

Grabación del año

"I LikeIt" — Cardi B, BadBunny and J Balvin

"TheJoke" — Brandi Carlile

"ThisIsAmerica" — Childish Gambino

"God's Plan" — Drake

"Shallow" — Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

"AlltheStars" — Kendrick Lamar and SZA

"Rockstar" — Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage

"TheMiddle" — Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

Disco del año

Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B

By the Way, I ForgiveYou — Brandi CarlileScorpion — DrakeH.E.R. — H.E.R.Beerbongs and Bentleys — Post MaloneDirtyComputer — Janelle MonáeGolden Hour — KaceyMusgravesBlack Panther: TheAlbum, Music From and InspiredBy (VariousArtists)

Canción del año

"AlltheStars" — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears and Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar and SZA)

"Boo'd Up" — LarranceDopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai and Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

"God's Plan" — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, BrockKorsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels and Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

"In MyBlood" — Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes and Geoffrey Warburton, songwriters (Shawn Mendes)

"TheJoke" — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

"TheMiddle" — Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha and AntonZaslavski, songwriters (Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey)"Shallow" — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper)"ThisIsAmerica" — Donald Glover and Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

Mejor nuevo artista

Chloe x HalleLuke CombsGreta Van FleetH.E.R.Dua LipaMargo PriceBebe RexhaJorja Smith

Mejor interpretación pop en solitario

"Colors" — Beck"Havana (Live)" — Camila Cabello"GodIs a Woman" — Ariana Grande"Joanne (Where Do YouThinkYou'reGoin'?)" — Lady Gaga"BetterNow" — Post Malone

Mejor álbum contemporáneo

EverythingIs Love — TheCartersTheKids Are Alright — Chloe x HalleChris Dave and theDrumhedz — Chris Dave and theDrumhedzWar and Leisure — MiguelVentriloquism — MeshellNdegeocello

Mejor disco de rap

InvasionofPrivacy — Cardi BSwimming — Mac MillerVictoryLap — NipseyHussleDaytona — Pusha TASTROWORLD — Travis Scott

Mejor disco de country

Unapologetically — Kelsea BalleriniPort Saint Joe — Brothers OsborneGirlGoingNowhere — Ashley McBrydeGolden Hour — KaceyMusgravesFrom a Room: Volume 2 — Chris Stapleton

Mejor disco de jazz

MyMoodIsYou — Freddy ColeTheQuestions — Kurt EllingTheSubjectTonightIs Love — Kate McGarryWith Keith Ganz and Gary VersaceIfYouReallyWant — RaulMidónWithTheMetropoleOrkestConductedBy Vince MendozaTheWindow — Cécile McLorinSalvant

Mejor disco americano

BytheWay, I ForgiveYou — Brandi CarlileThingsHaveChanged — BettyeLaVetteTheTreeofForgiveness — John PrineTheLonely, TheLonesome and TheGone — Lee Ann WomackOneDropofTruth — The Wood Brothers

Mejor canción escrita para una película

"AlltheStars" — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears and Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar and SZA), Trackfrom: Black Panther

"Mysteryof Love" — Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens), Trackfrom: Call Me By Your Name

"Remember Me" — Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade), Trackfrom: Coco

"Shallow" — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper), Trackfrom: A StarIs Born

"This Is Me" — BenjPasek and Justin Paul, songwriters (KealaSettle and TheGreatestShowmanEnsemble), Trackfrom: TheGreatestShowman

Mejor dúo pop o en grupo

"Fall in Line" — Christina Aguilera featuring Demi Lovato

Don'tGoBreakingMy Heart" — Backstreet Boys

"'S Wonderful" — Tony Bennett and Diana Krall

"Shallow" — Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – GANADOR

"GirlsLikeYou" — Maroon 5 featuringCardi B

"SaySomething" — Justin Timberlake featuring Chris Stapleton

"TheMiddle" — Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

Mejor disco pop vocal tradicional

Love Is Here toStay — Tony Bennett and Diana KrallMyWay — Willie NelsonNat "King" Cole and Me — Gregory PorterStandards (Deluxe) — SealThe Music…TheMem'ries…The Magic! — BarbraStreisand

Mejor disco R&B

Sex and Cigarettes — Toni Braxton

Good Thing — Leon BridgesHonestly — Lalah Hathaway

H.E.R. — H.E.R.GumboUnplugged (Live) — PJ Morton

Mejor canción de Rap

"God's Plan" — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, BrockKorsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels and Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

"King'sDead" — Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, NayvadiusWilburn and Michael Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake)

"Lucky You" — R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels and J. Sweet, songwriters (Eminem featuring Joyner Lucas)

"SickoMode" — Khalif Brown, RogétChahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, MirsadDervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, John Edward Hawkins, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, OzanYildirim and Cydel Young, songwriters (Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk and Swae Lee)

"Win" — K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels and C. Thompson, songwriters (Jay Rock)

Cabe mencionar que, previo a la ceremonia central, se realizó la entrega de los primeros premios, que reconocieron a Lady Gaga como ganadora a mejor composición para medio audiovisual por Shallow