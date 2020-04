View this post on Instagram

⁣Three words: DEMI. EFFING. LOVATO. ⠀ ⠀ Tomorrow @jameelajamilofficial is joined by none other than Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on 'I Weigh with Jameela Jamil' to discuss body acceptance, cancel culture, Harry Potter and much more! 🙌 ⠀ ⠀ Link in bio to subscribe now! | @earwolf #iweigh #demilovato #jameelajamil #mentalhealth #bodyacceptance