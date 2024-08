Relatives of people arrested during the last protests react while waiting for news outside of the Bolivarian National Police (PNB) Detention Centre known as Zone 7, in Caracas on August 1, 2024. Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado on the eve called for supporters to "mobilize" after President Nicolas Maduro vowed to hold on to power following a widely disputed election. Sixteen people have been killed in protests that erupted after the election, according to the opposition, which claims its candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia is the rightful victor. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)