Vygonichsky district (Russian Federation), 01/06/2025.- A handout photo made available by the Moscow Interregional Transport Prosecutor's Office shows Russian rescuers working at the site after a bridge collapsed on a passenger train in the Vygonichsky district, Bryansk region, Russia, 01 June 2025. According to Bryansk region governor, Alexander Bogomaz, at least seven people died in the incident. The total number of victims is 69 people, including three children. Three of the victims are in serious condition, including one child. 44 people have been hospitalized. (Rusia, Moscú) EFE/EPA/MOSCOW INTERREGIONAL TRANSPORT PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES